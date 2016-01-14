BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate on Thursday said it had signed a $444.3 million Sharia-complaint loan with Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan.
The loan is for 5-7 years and will be used to refinance earlier borrowings, Barwa said in a statement to Doha's bourse.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.