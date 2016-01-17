DUBAI Jan 17 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate has signed a $157.1 million sharia-compliant five-year loan, the developer said on Sunday.

Barwa said it would use the money to refinance an existing Islamic financial liability but did not provide further details.

The company on Thursday announced it had signed a $444.3 million sharia-compliant loan with Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan . (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)