DUBAI Oct 27 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, reported a huge jump in nine-month net profit on Tuesday.

Barwa made a net profit of 3.5 billion riyals ($933.61 million) in the nine months to September 30, up from 673 million riyals a year earlier, it said in bourse statement.

The company did not state its quarterly revenue or provide further details to explain the profit jump. ($1 = 3.7489 riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tom Arnold)