DUBAI, March 9 Barwa Real Estate, Qatar's largest listed developer, reported a more than doubling of its fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, as well as an improved dividend payout for the full year.

The company, a unit of the sovereign wealth fund's real estate arm, earned a net profit of around 2.13 billion riyals ($585 million) for the final quarter of 2014, up from 907.5 million riyals a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.

The firm did not provide a breakdown of its quarterly results, so Reuters calculated the figure based on its financial statements.

The firm earned 2.8 billion riyals for the full year, compared with 1.4 billion riyals in the prior year, according to the bourse filing.

Barwa also said its board recommended a cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share. That compares with a cash dividend of 2 riyals the board recommended for the previous year. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)