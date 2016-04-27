DOHA, April 27 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, reported an 80 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Barwa made a net profit of 651 million Qatar riyals ($178.82 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of 3,255 million riyals in the prior-year period, when Barwa's earnings were boosted by the sale of real estate worth 2.7 billion riyals.

Qatari Diar, a real estate-focused unit of sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority, owns 45 percent of Barwa. ($1 = 3.6406 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by David Evans)