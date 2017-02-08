DUBAI Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate
, one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed
developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday,
according to Reuters calculations.
• Net profit of 100 million riyals in the three months ending
Dec. 31 versus a net loss of 518 million riyals ($142.26
million) a year earlier.
• Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of
a quarterly breakdown.
• Barwa's 2016 net profit 1.6 billion riyals, down from 3.06
billion riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.
• The board has recommended a cash dividend of 2.5 riyals per
share. This compares to last year's proposal of 2.2 riyals.
• The company did not state reasons for its financial
performance.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
