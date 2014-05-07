DUBAI May 7 Qatar's struggling property developer Barwa Real Estate said on Wednesday that it was selling Barwa City project to the property arm of the country's sovereign wealth for 7.57 billion riyals ($2.08 billion)

The deal is part of an agreement by Barwa to sell assets worth a $7.1 billion to Qatari Diar, which was announced in June last year.

Barwa City project would be sold to Labregah Real Estate Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatari Diar, the developer said in a statement on Qatar's bourse. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)