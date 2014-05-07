BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
DUBAI May 7 Qatar's struggling property developer Barwa Real Estate said on Wednesday that it was selling Barwa City project to the property arm of the country's sovereign wealth for 7.57 billion riyals ($2.08 billion)
The deal is part of an agreement by Barwa to sell assets worth a $7.1 billion to Qatari Diar, which was announced in June last year.
Barwa City project would be sold to Labregah Real Estate Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatari Diar, the developer said in a statement on Qatar's bourse. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.