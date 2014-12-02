DUBAI Dec 2 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate
has signed a deal to sell two plots of land for a combined 5.34
billion riyals ($1.47 billion) to an unidentified buyer, the
company said on Tuesday.
Barwa will deliver the first plot of land, which it is
selling for 2.63 billion riyals, by the end of 2014, it said in
a statement on Qatar's stock exchange. The second plot, worth
2.7 billion riyals, will be delivered to the buyer in the first
quarter of 2015.
"This transaction aims at increasing the available liquidity
with Barwa to cover its financial obligations, and allows Barwa
to consider venturing in new projects and investments," the
company said in the statement.
It said the buyer was a Qatari firm that was not a
subsidiary of any listed company, but did not provide further
details.
Qatar's government owns a 45 percent stake in Barwa,
according to Reuters data. In October, the developer said it
would sell land worth 2.54 billion riyals ($697.4 million) to
the government.
Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund, stepped in with financial aid last year, agreeing to buy
some of Barwa's assets for $7.1 billion. In June this year,
Barwa said it was selling a 95 percent stake in Barwa Commercial
Avenue Co to Qatari Diar for 9 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith)