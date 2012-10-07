* Assets to be sold in Qatar and Egypt
DOHA/DUBAI Oct 7 Barwa Real Estate
plans to sell assets worth 16 billion riyals ($4.4 billion) in
Qatar and Egypt to pay down loans, the Qatari property firm
said on Sunday.
The assets being sold include land in the Gulf Arab state as
well as the Barwa New Cairo project in Egypt. The sale will be
reflected in fourth-quarter results, Barwa said in a statement.
Qatar's property market is still recovering from oversupply
that saw prices slump in the aftermath of the global economic
crisis in 2008. Investors are hoping its successful bid to host
the 2022 soccer World Cup will reignite a boom in the sector.
Last year, Barwa laid off approximately 90 employees in a
restructuring move, sources said.
In May, group Chief Executive Abdulla al-Subaie said costs
had been reduced as a result of restructuring, and the company
was now focused on improving the operational side of the
business.
Earlier this month, Barwa's deputy group chief executive
said it was looking to invest in the London property market
before the end of the year, without giving details on potential
targets or how much it was willing to invest.
Barwa, Qatar's largest listed property developer, is
45-percent-owned by Qatari Diar, the property arm of the
country's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar
Investment Authority.
Shares of Barwa are up 0.7 percent on the Doha bourse
at 0845 GMT.
