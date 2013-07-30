PHOENIX, July 29 The body of former Chicago Cubs
pitcher Frank Castillo was recovered by divers from an Arizona
lake on Monday, a day after he was reported missing during a
swimming trip, sheriff's officials said.
Castillo, 44, who logged 13 seasons as a pitcher with the
Chicago Cubs and five other Major League Baseball teams, was
discovered by divers from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
on Monday at Bartlett Lake, about 30 miles (48 kms) northeast of
Phoenix, on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Castillo was on a pontoon boat with a friend on Sunday when
he decided to get into the water to go swimming in the lake,
said Deputy Joaquin Enriquez, a sheriff's spokesman. He said the
friend called authorities about 15 minutes later when Castillo
remained submerged.
Divers spent two hours searching for the body on Sunday, but
suspended the effort until Monday morning because of poor light.
Castillo's body was found mid afternoon. He is believed to have
drowned.
Family and friends told sheriff's deputies that Castillo was
not a good swimmer, and alcohol was not believed to have been a
factor in the incident, Enriquez said.
Castillo, a right handed hurler, compiled an 82-104 record
with a 4.56 Earned Run Average with the Cubs, Colorado, Detroit,
Toronto, Boston and Florida.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Ken
Wills)