April 6 A rare Honus Wagner baseball card,
dubbed the "Holy Grail" of sports memorabilia, was sold on
Saturday for a record $2.1 million, according to Goldin
Auctions, which oversaw the bidding.
The selling price of the 1909 T206 White Border Honus Wagner
card was $500,000 more than the $1.6 million the same card was
purchased for in 2008, according to Ken Goldin, who runs the
auction house.
A wealthy businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous,
bought the card, Goldin said. The seller also is anonymous, he
added.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame calls the card the "Holy
Grail" of sports collecting and describes it as "baseball's most
famous collectible."
The card is part of the T206 set issued from 1909 to 1911 in
different brands of cigarette and loose tobacco packs by the
American Tobacco Company. It is one of 44 Honus Wagners that
have been authenticated from the set, Goldin said.
Wagner, a major league shortstop and the best player at the
time, complained about being on a baseball card that advertised
cigarettes, Goldin said.
"They never issued the card," Goldin said. "Most of them
were pulled and destroyed (but) about 125 escaped the factory."
The baseball card, known as the "Jumbo Wagner" because of
its unusually large borders, shows Wagner wearing the team
uniform of the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he spent most of
his professional career.
One of the five original Baseball Hall of Famers, Johannes
Peter "Honus" Wagner - nicknamed "The Flying Dutchman" for his
speed - hit .329 and stole 722 bases in 21 seasons.
The $2.1 million is the highest amount ever paid for a
baseball card in a public auction. Some 15 bids were placed
during the auction that began with an opening bid of $500,000,
set by the auction house.
In 2007, a similar Honus Wagner card, once owned by hockey
great Wayne Gretzky, fetched $2.8 million in a private sale,
reportedly making it the most ever paid for a baseball card.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Greg McCune and Gunna
Dickson)