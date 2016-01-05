WASHINGTON Jan 5 Washington Nationals first
baseman Ryan Zimmerman sued the Al Jazeera television network
for defamation on Tuesday over a report that he used a
performance-enhancing drug.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington,
accuses the Qatar-based network of libel and invasion of
privacy. Zimmerman is seeking punitive and other damages and a
court order that Al Jazeera retract false and defamatory
statements, according to the court filing.
Al Jazeera reported last month that Zimmerman and Ryan
Howard, of the Philadelphia Phillies, along with some National
Football League players, had received supplies of Delta-2, a
banned hormone supplement.
Major League Baseball has said it would investigate the
allegations.
The source for the story, Charles Sly, also told an Al
Jazeera undercover reporter that he had supplied Denver Broncos
quarterback Peyton Manning with human growth hormones to recover
from neck surgery in 2011. Manning has denied the allegations.
Sly has recanted his comments, saying the network recorded
him without his knowledge or consent.
Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Additional reporting
by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)