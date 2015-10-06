Oct 6 Major League Baseball said on Tuesday it
was surprised to learn that fantasy sports operator DraftKings,
in which it has an equity investment, allowed its employees to
participate in contests and has reached out to the company to
discuss the matter.
A DraftKings employee recently won $350,000 from a $25 entry
fee in an American football contest and had other major winnings
on rival website FanDuel, the companies confirmed on Monday.
That has led to a fire storm of criticism from many with
connections to the nascent business as employees are seen
potentially having an edge because they may be able to see how
some of the best-performing participants are behaving before
that becomes public information.
Daily fantasy sports, which have only been developed in the
past few years, allow players to draft teams in games played in
as little as one day. This has allowed fans to bet with a
frequency that some critics argue is akin to sports betting or
gambling and led to the rise of the two privately-owned industry
leaders, FanDuel and DraftKings, both valued at more than $1
billion. Most popular games they offer are American football and
baseball.
Major League Baseball (MLB), which is the major professional
baseball league in North America, has invested twice in
DraftKings, in 2013 and 2015, though it declines to say how
large a stake it has acquired.
MLB spokesman Matt Bourne said in a statement that it
prohibits its own players and employees from participating in
fantasy baseball games where money or something of value is at
stake, and did not know that the situation was different at
DraftKings. "We have reached out and discussed this matter with
them," he said.
DraftKings and FanDuel have temporarily banned players from
playing daily fantasy sports until they come up with a more
detailed policy on the issue, the companies said in a joint
statement Monday.
The Fantasy Sports Trade Association, the trade group
representing the two companies and others in the industry, has a
rule that member companies must restrict employee access to
competitive data for play on other sites, it said on Monday.
DraftKings did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on MLB's statement.
The National Hockey League and Major League Soccer are also
investors in DraftKings, while the National Basketball
Association is an investor in FanDuel. These leagues did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
DraftKings has a multi-year exclusive marketing partnership
with MLB that offers co-branded fantasy games and "fan
experiences."
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Steve Ginsburg; Editing by
Martin Howell)