June 21 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's Major League Baseball games.

- - -

A's 2, Red Sox 1 (10)

Center fielder Coco Crisp hit a walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, leading the Oakland Athletics to a win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Crisp lined the first pitch by Red Sox closer Koji Uehara to right, bringing home first baseman Alberto Callaspo.

The A's beat the Red Sox for the third successive game. Oakland (47-28) improved to a season-best 19 games above .500, the best record in Major League Baseball.

- - -

Cardinals 4, Phillies 1

Adam Wainwright became the second 10-game winner of the season in the National League as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wainwright (10-3), making his 200th career start and pitching for the first time since June 10 after missing a start because of tendonitis in his right elbow, scattered six hits over eight innings.

He struck out seven and did not walk a batter, ending Philadelphia's winning streak at five games.

- - -

Nationals 3, Braves 0

Doug Fister pitched eight shutout innings and Anthony Rendon had three hits and two RBIs as the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves.

Washington (38-35) jumped back into first in the National League East ahead of Atlanta (38-36).

- - -

Orioles 6, Yankees 1

J.J. Hardy ended a lengthy power drought with one out in the top of the eighth inning by hitting one of four Baltimore home runs in a victory over the New York Yankees.

The Orioles lead the majors with 28 home runs in June, but Hardy's blast ended a career-worst drought of 339 at-bats without a homer.

Hardy's last home run had been a solo shot against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 5, 2013.

- - -

Brewers 9, Rockies 4

The Milwaukee Brewers took advantage of four early errors to beat the Colorado Rockies.

Wily Peralta (8-5) pitched 7-2/3 innings while winning his fourth straight start, and his first against the Rockies.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Rockies, who are 7-13 this month. The Brewers have won nine of their past 11 road games, including five of six on their current trip.

- - -

Rays 8, Astros 0

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi pitched 7-1/3 innings and gave up just one hit to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a big win over the Houston Astros.

Odorizzi, 24, continued his recent roll by striking out 10 and walking just two.

The 111-pitch performance helped lift the worst-in-the-majors Rays (30-46) to just their seventh victory in their last 24 games.

- - -

Reds 11, Blue Jays 1

Right fielder Jay Bruce homered to help the Cincinnati Reds build an eight-run lead for the second successive day while Mike Leake prevented a Toronto Blue Jays comeback with eight strong innings.

Toronto had overcome an 8-0 lead in a 14-9 victory on Friday, but could not rally against Leake (5-6), who allowed one run on four hits and two walks and struck out six.

- - -

Twins 4, White Sox 3

Designated hitter Joe Mauer hit a two-run double and scored on a single by first baseman Kendrys Morales to cap a three-run fifth inning as the Minnesota Twins held on for victory over the Chicago White Sox.

- - -

Mets 4, Marlins 0

Rookie Jacob deGrom tossed seven scoreless innings in earning his first big-league win, leading the New York Mets to victory over the Miami Marlins.

DeGrom (1-4) allowed five hits, four of them singles, and three walks while striking out seven.

- - -

Mariners 2, Royals 1

Designated hitter Dustin Ackley's single with two out in the ninth inning scored third baseman Kyle Seager and gave the Seattle Mariners victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Jason Vargas (7-3) took the loss, allowing 10 hits and two runs in 8-2/3 innings.

- - -

Tigers 5, Indians 4 (10)

Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings to set the stage for the Detroit Tigers to beat the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings.

Right-hander Verlander, who came into the game with a record of 2-5 and a 7.83 ERA in his previous seven starts, gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

(Editing By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)