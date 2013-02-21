By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 20 Joe Garagiola, the Major
League baseball veteran best known for his affable personality
and quick wit as a sports commentator, game show host and even
late-night television personality, retired from broadcasting on
Wednesday.
Garagiola, 87, who made his Major League debut with his
hometown team, the St. Louis Cardinals, in 1946 and ended his
baseball career nine seasons later with the New York Giants,
embarked on a much longer broadcasting career in 1955.
He began calling Cardinal radio broadcasts on KMOX that year
and went on to a nearly three-decade association with NBC
starting in 1961, making his mark as a commentator for the
network's baseball game of the week broadcasts into the 1980s.
Garagiola crossed over from sports to NBC's news division,
serving as a "Today" show panelist from 1967 to 1973 and again
from 1990 to 1992, and also worked in entertainment television.
During the 1960s and 70s, he filled in for Johnny Carson as
an occasional guest host of NBC's "Tonight Show" and presented
various game shows, including "He Said, She Said", Joe
Garagiola's Memory Game", "To Tell the Truth" and "Strike It
Rich".
In addition to his Major League stints with the Cardinals
and the Giants, the left-handed-hitting catcher played for the
Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs during a 676-game career
that earned a .257 batting average, 42 home runs and 255 RBI.
"I really appreciate everything that has happened to me,"
Garagiola said at news conference at the Arizona Diamondbacks
spring training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona. "I don't
deserve a lot things that happened to me, but I remember Jack
Benny said he had arthritis, and he didn't deserve that either."
Garagiola capped his Hall of Fame broadcasting career as a
part-time television analyst for the Diamondbacks since 1998.
(Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Steve Gorman and Pravin
Char)