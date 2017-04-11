Claycourt king Nadal favourite to regain Paris throne
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
The New York Yankees maintained their status as Major League Baseball's most valuable team and are worth an estimated $3.7 billion, according to a survey released by Forbes on Tuesday.
The 27-time World Series champion Yankees, who have held the top spot on the list in each of the 20 years Forbes has been tracking MLB valuations, are worth nearly $1 billion more than the next most valuable team.
Forbes said the average MLB team is worth $1.54 billion, a 19 percent rise from last year, which the magazine attributed to new local television deals that are increasing at roughly a two-fold rate, as well as a surge in profitability.
The Los Angeles Dodgers ($2.75 billion), Boston Red Sox ($2.7 billion), World Series champion Chicago Cubs ($2.67 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($2.65 billion) rounded out of the top five.
The Yankees, who last year missed the postseason for the third time in four season, saw their revenue rise 2 percent to an MLB-high $526 million, according to Forbes.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine)
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.