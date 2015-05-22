May 22 (The Sports Xchange) - Milwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever Will Smith was suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for having a foreign substance on his right forearm during Thursday night's game.

Smith, who was ejected in the seventh inning of a 10-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, has appealed the suspension and will be eligible to pitch until the appeal process is complete.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez approached home plate umpire Chris Segal to complain that Smith had a foreign substance on his forearm.

Crew chief Jim Joyce walked to the mound, touched Smith's arm and immediately ejected the infuriated left-hander, who was shown screaming at Gonzalez as he left the field.

"It was about as plain as it could be," Gonzalez said. "It's pretty blatant, really. It's glistening through the lights. You could see it in the dugout."

Smith confirmed that he put a mixture of rosin and sunscreen on his right forearm before warming up in the bullpen to get a better grip on the ball and forgot to wipe it off.

---

The Boston Red Sox called up Cuban outfielder Rusney Castillo from Triple-A Pawtucket and he was expected to start in right field on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

To make room on the roster, the Red Sox sent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Triple-A.

Castillo defected from his native country last year and received a seven-year, $72 million contract in August from the Red Sox. He played in 10 games for Boston last season and batted .333 with two home runs.

---

Cuban right-hander Norge Ruiz defected from his native country and is pursuing a contract with a major league team.

The 21-year-old is considered one of the top pitching prospects in Cuba, MLB.com reported. Baseball America called Ruiz the best pitcher in Cuba and ranked him the No. 8 overall prospect in the country.

Yahoo Sports reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be an early favorite to land Ruiz.

---

Right-hander Casey Janssen, signed by the Washington Nationals during the offseason to be their primary setup man, was activated after missing the first 41 games with a shoulder problem.

Janssen logged 90 saves during eight seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. Last year, he went 3-3 with an 3.94 ERA.

The Nationals cleared space on the roster for Janssen by putting left-hander Sammy Solis on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation. Solis pitched in five games for the Nationals and was 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA. (Editing by Larry Fine) ))