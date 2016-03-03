By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES, March 3
LOS ANGELES, March 3 Seven rare, identical Ty
Cobb baseball cards more than a century old were found weeks ago
inside a torn paper bag on the floor a house, marking one of the
most remarkable discoveries in the world of sports collectables,
a leading expert in California said on Thursday.
What sets apart the newly dubbed "Lucky 7" cards is that in
addition to a portrait of the American League great emblazoned
on the front, his name is printed with a tobacco ad on the back
- matching a design found on just 15 other Cobb cards previously
known to exist.
The collection as a whole is worth more than $1 million,
said Joe Orlando, president of Professional Sports Authenticator
(PSA) in Newport Beach, California, who with other experts has
verified and graded the find.
"The pound-for-pound power of this find is unprecedented,"
he said.
"When you factor in rarity, value, quantity and quality, it
can be argued this is the single greatest baseball card find the
hobby has ever witnessed," said Rick Snyder, an authorized PSA
dealer in South Carolina who was the first to examine them.
He said the family has asked to remain anonymous, declining
even to disclose the location of the house beyond saying it was
in the South. Snyder said he plans to sell the cards on the
family's behalf.
The Lucky 7 date from 1909 to 1911, part of a larger set
designated the T206 series - affectionately known by collectors
as "The Monster" - and originally distributed as tobacco brand
promotions with cards of all the era's baseball stars.
The group ranks among the most prized by collectors and
includes the Holy Grail of baseball card hobbyists, one
picturing the Pittsburgh Pirates' "Flying Dutchman," Honus
Wagner.
Several far more common Ty Cobb designs exist, bearing
variations of artwork portraits of the famed Detroit Tigers
slugger, nicknamed "the Georgia Peach." The newly found cards
belong to an extremely scarce version - now numbering just 22 -
that also came printed with his name on the reverse side, above
the phrase "King of the Smoking Tobacco World."
According to Snyder, the Lucky 7s were unearthed in January
or February. They were found face down beneath some postcards
and other papers at the bottom of a ripped paper bag on the
floor of a dilapidated house by members of a family rummaging
through belongings of their deceased great-grandparents.
The bag was almost discarded as trash before someone peeked
inside.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Grebler)