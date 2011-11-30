(Writes through with detail/background)
Nov 29 Bobby Valentine has accepted the
job as new manager of the Boston Red Sox, U.S. media reported on
Tuesday.
Valentine replaces Terry Francona who left the club in
September, after the Red Sox had suffered one of the greatest
late-season collapses witnessed in Major League Baseball.
Neither Valentine nor the Red Sox would immediately confirm
the agreement but local media, including ESPN where Valentine
worked as a sports analyst, said the deal had been made.
ESPN said Valentine was currently in Japan and would return
to America to be formally introduced as the new manager on
Thursday.
The 61-year-old played in the Major Leagues between 1969 and
1979 before moving into management, with spells at the Texas
Rangers and the New York Mets as well as periods coaching in
Japan.
He last managed in the Major Leagues at the Mets, leaving in
2002.
Valentine left his last management job at Japan's Chiba
Lotte Marines in 2009 and began work as an expert television
commentator before throwing his hat into the ring for the Red
Sox job.
He takes over from Francona, who led the Red Sox to the
World Series title in 2004 -- ending a championship drought
dating back to 1918 - and again in 2007.
Leading the American League East by nine games at the start
of the month, the Red Sox lost 20 of their last 27 games to miss
out on the playoffs, earning the dubious distinction of the most
awful final-month crash, a misery compounded by their status as
pre-season favorites after a massive spending spree and a $161
million payroll.
