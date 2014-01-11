New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez gets in an SUV after leaving Major League Baseball's headquarters in New York, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be suspended for the entire 2014 Major League Baseball (MLB) season and playoffs for doping after an arbitrator on Saturday rejected the All-Star third baseman's appeal.

Arbitrator Fredric Horowitz notified both MLB and the Players Association that Rodriguez "will be suspended for a period that includes 162 regular season games in the 2014 regular season as well as the entire 2014 post season", the league said in a statement.

Rodriguez, MLB's active home run leader and highest-paid player, was originally handed a 211-game ban by the league last season after he was implicated in an investigation looking into the now shuttered Florida anti-aging clinic Biogenesis that is alleged to have distributed performance enhancing drugs.

He appealed the decision and later sued both MLB and Commissioner Bud Selig, accusing them of trying to destroy his reputation and his career.

"For more than five decades, the arbitration process under the Basic Agreement has been a fair and effective mechanism for resolving disputes and protecting player rights," Major League Baseball said in a statement.

"While we believe the original 211-game suspension was appropriate, we respect the decision rendered by the panel and will focus on our continuing efforts on eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game."

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)