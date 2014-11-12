LONDON Nov 12 Global banking regulators set out on Wednesday how big banks will have to change how they add up risks on their books to determine the size of their capital buffers.

Regulators are concerned that banks may be using their in-house computer models to downplay the riskiness of their assets and thus hold less capital.

"Supervisory experience... has been mixed and, given the inherent complexity of this part of the capital framework, the committee is assessing whether a considerable simplification is needed," the Basel Committee said in a report.

Later this year, it will also launch a public consultation on the need for a stricter "floor" of capital levels, below which banks cannot go regardless of what their internal models show, the committee added.

"It will also provide a standardised regulatory-determined risk measure against which capital outcomes calculated using risk models can be compared, allowing for greater comparability across banks," it said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)