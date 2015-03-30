By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 30
The world's top banks and other
market participants want regulators to rethink plans that would
set a new minimum level of capital requirements even when risks
from high quality loans are low.
Core capital buffers held by banks are determined by
assessing the likelihood of a loan defaulting, but regulators
have questioned such "risk-weighting" calculations after finding
wide variations in capital to cover similar loans.
This prompted the global Basel Committee of banking
supervisors to propose a capital "floor", below which a bank
cannot go, whatever these internal risk calculcations say.
Four bank lobby groups said in a joint statement on Monday
it was not clear that a new capital floor would meet the
regulatory objective of greater simplicity and comparability.
There is a possibility that the plans could compromise the
risk-sensitivity of the main capital framework, they said.
"A risk-sensitive framework is necessary to measure
risk accurately and allocate capital accordingly. On the
contrary, a lack of risk-sensitivity distorts lending practices
as it incentivises banks to engage in higher return, but riskier
business," the statement said.
"Ultimately, the cost could be a significantly reduced
capacity for banks and capital markets to facilitate investment
in the real economy and support economic growth."
The banking associations said regulators should first
complete their planned "stocktaking" of new regulations
introduced and already planned by Basel on behalf of the Group
of 20 economies (G20) since the 2007-09 financial crisis.
A fresh round of public consultations on the capital floor
plans would then be welcomed, they added.
Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who heads the G20's
Financial Stability Board, has said banks' warnings that tougher
rules will crimp lending have largely proven hollow.
The joint submission to Basel was made by the Institute of
International Finance, the Global Financial Markets Association,
the International Swaps and Derivatives Association and the
Commercial Real Estate Finance Council.
Scepticism among regulators about capital calculations have
spurred regulators in Britain, Switzerland and the United States
to put heavier emphasis on imposing leverage ratios, a broad
measure of capital to non-risk weighted assets.
This in turn put pressure on Basel to consider floors.
