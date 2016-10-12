LONDON Oct 12 New bank capital rules now being
finalised by global regulators will not be implemented for
several years, an official responsible for writing them said on
Wednesday.
The Basel Committee of banking regulators from nearly 30
countries has faced pushback from banks and European Union
governments who fear the new rules will bump up capital
requirements.
Basel Committee Secretary General William Coen said there
have been no discussions yet on how the new rules would be
phased in.
"We hope to publish final revisions early next year, but
actual implementation of those rules, we are several years
away," Coen told the European Parliament.
The new rules are aimed at ending wide variations in how
much capital banks set aside to cover risks from loans.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)