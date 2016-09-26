* repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text
* Proposed changes would penalise European banks- European
sources
* U.S. regulators support proposals
* Tension mounts ahead of Basel meeting in November
By Andreas Kröner, Jonathan Gould and Huw Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 26 The European Union may
opt out of new global rules aimed at preventing another
financial crash because officials are worried they put European
banks at a disadvantage at a time when they are losing market
share to U.S. rivals.
European regulatory and banking sources said the rules,
nicknamed "Basel IV" by bankers because they are an addition to
"Basel III" capital rules that are already in place, unfairly
penalise Europe's banks.
U.S. regulators, and other supporters of the proposals, say
they are needed to make sure banks have enough spare capital to
match the amount of risk they have taken.
The plans would change the way banks assess risks on their
balance sheet, which then determines how much capital they must
hold as an emergency buffer.
EU officials say the changes will make European banks and
their large loan portfolios look more risky, and hence need more
capital, than U.S. banks which provide more bond financing and
package mortgages on for trading elsewhere.
"If we can't reach a compromise that's acceptable for us, we
have to pull the emergency brake and opt out," a European
regulatory official said on condition of anonymity due to
sensitivity over the Basel talks.
"Nobody wants that, because it would damage the trust in
European banks and regulators. But it's clear that there are red
lines for Europe."
The Basel Committee, a group of global regulators, which
drew up "Basel III" capital rules after lenders were rescued by
taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis, wants the extra
changes to be agreed by the year end.
But the appetite for regulation is waning as policymakers
prioritise growth and if European regulators refuse to sign on
to the new rules, the project could be undermined.
Even if they are agreed by members of the committee, the
rules are not legally binding until they have been approved by
the European Commission, EU parliament and jointly by EU states.
Any of the 28 member countries could decide not to apply the
rules which would undermine the goal of a global approach to
preventing financial crises.
A spokeswoman for the Basel Committee declined to comment on
Monday.
NO CAPITAL INCREASE PLEASE
EU leaders want to avoid forcing banks to significantly
raise capital requirements, a message that Basel's oversight
body headed by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
passed on to the committee.
"We expect the Basel Committee to honour its commitment of
not significantly increasing its capital requirements," a
spokeswoman for the European Commission said on Monday.
European banks, by and large, already meet or exceed the
Basel III bank capital rules well before they take full effect
in 2019, but bankers say "Basel IV" could force them to increase
their capital buffers by up to 10 percent.
Michael Lever, head of prudential regulation at banking
trade body AFME, said the new rules will likely increase capital
at least by 6 percent on average.
And as U.S. banks gain market share in Europe, this could be
damaging for business.
European bankers and regulators say that in the current
proposal, the risk weightings would particularly raise capital
requirements for low risk mortgages.
"There would be effects that are not justified," a second
European regulatory source said.
An EU official said the bloc would "decide on the best
course of action" if the final rules from Basel point to a big
hike in capital.
Basel Committee Secretary General William Coen said this
month the aim was not to increase capital but to end big
differences in how banks set aside capital. The body headed by
Draghi has endorsed the direction of the reforms, he
said.
U.S. CONDITIONS
Europe is particularly sensitive to Basel's rules as lenders
provide the bulk of financing for its economy, unlike in the
United States where markets are the main source of cash.
Investors are already questioning whether banks in countries
like Italy are not holding enough capital, and Germany was
prompted on Monday to dismiss "speculation" that Deutsche Bank
needs state aid.
U.S. regulators are pushing for the changes, which include a
tougher "floor" or level of capital a bank cannot go below
irrespective of its internal risk calculations. Some U.S.
officials have said they suspect that some banks have been
gaming risk-weightings to ease capital requirements.
The United States is already going further than the planned
Basel rules in some respects by reining banks' ability to use
their own models for calculating capital, and instead use a
standard approach provided by regulators.
Some European regulators say the floor undermines the core
objective of Basel rules, that capital requirements should be
directly linked to the level of risk at a bank. Regulators in
Japan also have reservations about Basel's proposals.
"A standardised floor would not be in line with our
objectives and should not be part of the final framework," an EU
official said.
Bankers say, however, that keeping the floor proposal is a
U.S. condition for accepting a dilution of the curbs Basel has
proposed on the use of models at banks for capital calculations
- a more widespread practice in Europe.
Bankers said Europe's threat to derail the rules could be
little more than "pounding the table" ahead of the next round of
Basel meetings in Chile on November 28-29.
"I think the deal will get done. There is too much political
capital behind it not to be done," said AFME's Lever.
However, some elements could be delayed, such as reform of
weightings for operational risks, though they constitute a far
smaller portion of overall capital requirements, bankers say.
"Credit risk, including the floor, is the whole ball of wax,
so if you delay that, you delay the whole thing," a banking
industry official said.
(Additional reporting by Mayia Nikolaeva in Paris, editing by
Anna Willard)