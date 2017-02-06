BRIEF-Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole du Morbihan was summoned to appear before the Tribunal De Grande Instance de Vannes by some holders of non voting cooperative securities (CCIS)
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:
BERLIN Feb 6 Negotiations on new regulations for banks known as Basel III should aim to create a level playing field in the financial industry instead of loosening oversight of the sector, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Monday.
Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said: "We will deal with concrete amendment proposals when we see them."
He added that Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will discuss the issue with his new U.S. counterpart, nominee Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who still needs to be confirmed by the full Senate.
Responding to the same question, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the G20 group of industrialized countries remains the main platform for coordinating financial market regulations as well as taxation rules internationally. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.