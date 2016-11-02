FRANKFURT Nov 2 A new draft of proposed
international bank regulation is unacceptable for Germany
because the rules might restrict lending by the country's banks,
the head of Germany's financial regulatory agency said.
The Basel Committee of bank supervisors from nearly 30
countries intends to deliver the new Basel IV rules by the end
of this year. The rules aim to avoid repeats of the financial
crisis of 2008-09, when taxpayers had to bail out
under-capitalised lenders.
The plan, however, has drawn criticism in Europe. The
European Union's financial services commissioner said several
weeks ago that the reform risks hurting European banks and needs
to be changed.
Felix Hufeld, the president of Germany's regulatory agency,
Bafin, weighed in late on Tuesday.
"Discussions are not over the finish line yet," Hufeld said.
"From a German perspective, what we have on the table so far is
not acceptable."
Germany and France, especially, are worried that the
proposals presented so far could discourage their banks from
lending to consumers and companies. They say that the new rules
demand a significant increase in the capital banks must hold
against their risks.
One bone of contention is the level of discretion over how
much capital banks must hold against loans turning
sour.
Regulators want to cut complexity and inconsistency in
capital requirements among big banks that use their own models,
rather than methods set out by regulators, to calculate credit
risks.
Models typically indicate lower capital requirements, a big
advantage, since credit risk accounts for 70 percent of a bank's
capital buffer. Regulators suspect that the big banks use models
to make capital ratios appear stronger than they are.
But the switch to standards defined by regulators hits banks
in different countries to a different extent.
European banks argue that the new rules favour U.S. banks
because the U.S. economy depends less on bank loans for
financing than on capital markets.
In addition, European banks usually keep mortgage loans on
their own books, while U.S. banks can offload them to state
agencies such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and
the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The Basel committee has said that the proposed rules will
not increase overall capital requirements significantly. Bank
lobby groups say they would raise capital requirements as much
as 50 percent for some banks.
Bafin's Hufeld indicated that the Basel committee may be
unable to find common ground on the issue.
"We are trying to develop a global standard. But if part of
the industry would be eliminated, that is not acceptable for
us," he said.
