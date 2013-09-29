Sept 29 The world's banks watchdog could relax
stringent capital rules on securitisation or asset-backed
products as part of a second look at the instruments blamed for
triggering the global financial crisis, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
Stefan Ingves, head of the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision told the FT in an interview that the supervisory
body could soften tough capital rules on the instruments,
which include pooled assets such as mortgages or commercial
loans that are resold to investors in tranches. ()
"Securitisations need not in any sense be bad," Ingves told
the FT. "Risk weights are not for ever. We need to review them.
We need to look at the appropriateness of various structures
and pass judgment on them. This should happen next year," he was
quoted as saying.
Once a key source of funding for banks, the securitisation
market has shrunk to a fraction of its previous size.
In the wake of the financial crisis, Basel introduced a
quick fix, known as Basel 2.5, that already tripled how much
capital banks must hold cover holdings of securitised debt.
The securitisation market is in the doldrums following the
crisis but policymakers see it as a key tool to help banks fund
themselves in future and wean themselves off central bank
liquidity.