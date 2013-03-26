EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON, March 26 A bank should limit its exposure to another bank to no more than 5 percent of its capital base to stay in business even if the other lender defaults, global regulators proposed on Tuesday.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries unveiled proposals to toughen up rules for so-called large exposures to avoid a bank becoming vulnerable in rocky markets by doing too much business with individual lenders.
Leaders of the world's top 20 economies (G20) called on the committee in 2009 at the height of the financial crisis to reinforce banking rules to make markets safer.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has