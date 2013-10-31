* Basel proposes standardised risk approach for all banks
* Basel to study impact of a capital 'floor'
* Standardised and internal risk models to be more rigorous
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 31 Global regulators proposed
fundamental changes on Thursday to how banks price risk on their
trading books in a move lawyers said would prompt some lenders
to exit or cut back activities.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30
countries published a second, more detailed 127-page proposal on
reforming how risks on trading books are calculated after
finding wide discrepancies among banks.
In reviewing the causes of the financial crisis, regulators
have accused banks of having underestimated the risk levels for
their trading books, which are meant to house tradeable,
market-related assets and are valued differently from the
banking book containing a bank's other assets, which are not
actively traded.
Policymakers in the United States and those in Britain, such
as the Bank of England's director of financial stability Andrew
Haldane, say Basel's current system of allowing the use of
in-house models to assign weightings to risky assets to
determine capital levels is too complicated and easily gamed.
Faced with such pressure, the committee has proposed a
backstop for in-house models used by the biggest banks.
"This is achieved by establishing a closer calibration of
the two approaches, requiring mandatory calculation of the
standardised approach by all banks, and requiring mandatory
public disclosure of standardised capital charges by all banks,
on a desk-by-desk basis," the committee said in a statement.
The standardised approach involves measuring credit risks on
assets by using credit ratings from agencies such as Moody's and
Standard & Poor's. In-house models use a bank's own estimates of
risks, subject to regulatory vetting.
Patrick Fell, a director of financial services at PwC
consultancy, said investors would challenge banks when they
publish figures showing risks are lower under in-house models.
"Some banks may have a hard time in the public arena," Fell
said.
Basel has yet to decide when the changes would be introduced
but the committee will take into account other banking reforms
now being phased in, including its own Basel III accord.
BACK DOOR VOLCKER
The standardised approach itself would be revised so that it
is "sufficiently risk-sensitive to act as a credible fall-back
to internal models". Bespoke or internal models would also
undergo a more rigorous vetting process by regulators.
Basel is also considering the merits of introducing the
standardised approach to require an absolute amount of capital
as a buffer against trading losses, irrespective of the risk
calculated using an in-house model.
"However, it will only make a final decision on this issue
following a comprehensive quantitative impact study, after
assessing the impact and interactions of the revised
standardised and models-based approaches," the committee said.
Simon Hills of the British Bankers' Association said the
introduction of any floor must be carefully considered.
The committee introduced a quick fix in 2009, known as Basel
2.5, following the 2007-09 financial crisis which revealed banks
to be under-capitalised, but felt more needed to be done.
"The tenor of the paper is a conservative approach," said
Thomas Huertas, a former UK regulator and Basel Committee
member, now on EY consultancy's regulatory team.
Banks had to hold far more capital against trading books
under Basel 2.5 but the latest reform would be more incremental
in impact, Huertas added.
Simon Gleeson, a financial services lawyer at Clifford
Chance, said the tougher rules would make banks wonder if it was
worth running a trading book.
"This is Haldane-ism rampant. It's back-door Volcker stuff,"
Gleeson said, referring to a new U.S. rule to prevent banks from
risky trades using their own capital.
The latest paper also sets out how to make the boundary
between a bank's trading book and its core banking book "less
permeable" to reduce the incentives for regulatory arbitrage.
Policymakers found that, in the run-up to the crisis, banks
had been shifting assets that might have been kept on the
banking book to trading books and as a result had reduced the
capital requirement, due to the difference in how the assets
were valued.
The proposal states which instruments must be parked on
trading books and gives supervisors powers to force a bank to
shift assets from the banking to the trading book or vice versa.