LONDON, Sept 30 Regulators are set to ease
capital requirements on securitised debt within about two years
to help wean banks off central bank money, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision will publish its
revised proposals by year-end or early in 2014 concerning how
much capital banks must set aside to cover bonds based on
bundles of loans such as mortgages.
The securitisation market was shunned after products based
on U.S. home loans became untradable in 2007 when borrowers
defaulted on the underlying mortgages. This sparked a credit
crunch that led to a global financial crisis.
The Basel Committee of central bankers and regulators from
nearly 30 countries proposed tougher capital requirements on
securitised debt last December but they have run into strong
opposition from the industry.
Banks have already had to increase sharply the amount of
capital set aside against securitised debt under an accord known
as Basel 2.5 and say topping up those levels, as proposed by
Basel, would make it impossible to revive the market.
The source said the committee was now discussing how to
"re-calibrate" the capital requirements but warned banks not to
expect a big reversal.
"To the extent that capital requirements would be moderated,
it's not going all the way back to pre-crisis levels," the
source said.
Basel is unlikely to reach final agreement until late in
2014 and then its members would typically need another year to
put the changes in place, the source added.
DISTRUST
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Basel was
looking to row back on its securitisation plans in an interview
with the committee's chairman Stefan Ingves.
"We need to look at the appropriateness of various
structures and pass judgment on them. This should happen next
year," Ingves was quoted as saying.
Regulators say factors other than capital may be holding
back the market, such as distrust among investors after being
burned in the crisis.
The global Financial Stability Board (FSB), to which the
Basel Committee reports, the Bank of England and others are
debating how to kick-start the securitisation market.
Many lenders are using cheap money from central banks for
funding and policymakers see securitisation as a key tool for
them to switch to private sources of funding.
Basel has already allowed banks to hold securitised products
in liquidity buffers they must have from 2015 to help bring the
market back in from the cold.
Figures from Morgan Stanley show that issuance of asset
backed securities fell from nearly 500 billion euros in 2006 to
well under 100 billion euros last year.