(Adds detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 12 Global banking regulators have
outlined how they will crack down on wide variations in the way
big banks calculate the size of their capital buffers.
Regulators on the Basel Committee, which sets rules for the
sector worldwide, worry that such variations undermine investor
confidence in the capital ratios, a key measure of financial
health.
The Committee on Wednesday outlined policy measures and
fixes it will consult on over the coming year, reflecting a view
that there is no single cause or solution to the problem.
It will consult on stricter supervision of computer models
the biggest banks use to apportion risk weightings to different
assets they hold to determine capital holdings.
"The modifications under consideration will narrow the
modelling choices available to banks, particularly in areas
which by their nature are not amenable to modelling, and will
serve to increase consistency and reduce complexity," Basel said
in a statement.
There would be guidance on how supervisors should vet models
used by big banks and other fixes like tighter definitions of
defaulting loans.
Medium-sized and smaller lenders use a so-called
standardised approach to assessing risks on their books and this
will also be reviewed, the committee said.
It will propose a stricter "floor" on capital, which will
also be mandatory even for banks which use their own models.
"It will also provide a standardised regulatory-determined
risk measure against which capital outcomes calculated using
risk models can be compared, allowing for greater comparability
across banks," it said.
Basel is looking at whether considerable simplification is
needed in the way bigger banks measure operational risks, such
as from potential fines, losses from fraud or systems failures,
a timely move as lenders are fined increasing amounts for
misconduct.
Existing methods are seen as too complex and unable to
properly reflect such risks.
The committee also said it was reviewing the overall
structure of the regulatory capital framework to consider
whether more fundamental reform is necessary.
Regulators in Britain and the United States have criticised
Basel's rules for being too complex and have put greater
emphasis on blunter restraints on banks, such as the leverage
ratio, a measure of capital that disregards levels of risk.
The reforms are unlikely to take effect before 2019, when
changes already made to bank capital rules have been fully
implemented.
(Editing by Carolyn Cohn and David Holmes)