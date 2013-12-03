By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 3 Global banking regulators are
expected to ease a new capital rule due in 2018 to rein in risky
balance sheets after U.S. complaints, two regulatory and banking
sources said on Tuesday.
It marks the latest move by regulators to ease up on bank
capital rules in a bid to encourage lenders to keep credit
flowing to companies and the broader economy.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published a
proposal in June to flesh out a leverage ratio that banks will
have to introduce in January 2018.
It measures a bank's capital against all of its assets,
without adjusting them for risk, and act as a backstop to a
lender's core risk-weighted capital requirements.
The ratio has been set at 3 percent, meaning a bank must
hold capital equivalent to 3 percent of its total assets.
A key issue for Basel was how to square accounting systems
that vary in the way they treat derivatives.
U.S. accounting rules allow for estimating derivatives
holdings on a net basis, while international standards used in
Europe and elsewhere use gross positions, which can be much
larger and push lenders to hit the 3 percent mark much more
quickly.
Holdings of derivatives at Deutsche Bank for
example, appear much larger than at JPMorgan.
Basel opted for gross positions in its June proposal, to the
dismay of U.S. lenders who would face having to raise more
capital to comply.
The insistence on only gross positions is set to be scaled
back by the Basel Committee, which is meeting in Hong Kong.
"There will be a sound compromise to allow an acceptable
degree of netting for all banks, subject to good comparability
and transparency," a European regulatory source involved in the
negotiations said.
A banking industry source said he expected the Basel
Committee to adjust its proposal to allow some netting of
derivatives positions to reflect feedback from the market as it
did with its liquidity coverage ratio rule earlier this year.
That would more appropriately reflect market risks, he said,
and create more consistency.
"The Basel standard will yield consistency on the leverage
ratio, but unfortunately there won't be consistency on the
underlying accounting," he said.
Consultancy EY said the original proposal could
significantly increase the leverage ratio of entities reporting
under U.S. accounting rules.
Earlier this year the Basel Committee gave banks more
flexibility over how they must build up buffers of cash and
bonds - known as the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) - that can
be used to withstand short-term market shocks unaided.
Basel Committee officials could not be reached for comment.