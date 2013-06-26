By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 26 Global banking regulators have
taken a tough line on how much risk can be taken on by banks,
setting a worldwide standard that will mostly hit lenders
holding large amounts of financial derivatives.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on Wednesday
published the methodology that must be used to calculate
leverage ratios, which measure a bank's capital against all of
its assets, including loans and derivatives. The new rules
require the ratio to be based on gross derivatives positions
rather than lower net figures.
Leaders from the top 20 economies (G20) announced in 2010
that they will impose a mandatory leverage ratio of 3 percent
from 2018, but there has been no consistency in how they are
calculated, making it hard for investors to compare banks.
Basel, however, stopped short of bowing to calls from some
policymakers for the ratio to be set at a much higher level and
supplanting capital buffers as the main tool for curbing risk.
That decision was welcomed by the Institute of International
Finance (IIF), which represents banks on regulatory issues.
"It is a crude tool," said IIF Chairman Douglas Flint at the
institute's spring meeting in Paris. "If the leverage ratio is
going to be the primary ratio and you make the banks' balance
sheet simpler, you end up making it a constraint."
COMPARABLE MEASURE
A key issue for Basel was to square how accounting systems
vary in their treatment of derivatives. The U.S. accounting
rules allow for calculations of net positions but international
standards used in Europe and elsewhere require gross positions,
which can be much larger.
Basel's decision to set gross positions as the global
standard in calculating leverage ratios will mean that banks
with large holdings of derivatives will break the limit sooner.
Deutsche Bank had previously raised concerns that it could
be at a disadvantage to U.S. rivals because of the accounting
differences.
"This ensures investors and other stakeholders have a
comparable measure of bank leverage, regardless of domestic
accounting standards," said Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel
Committee and governor of Sweden's central bank.
The decision will also be viewed as another attempt to
encourage banks to hold fewer derivatives - an asset class that
alarmed regulators during the financial crisis.
The Basel ratio also includes off-balance sheet holdings
whereas some national ratios exclude these in calculations.
Analysts have said once the consultation period has ended
and the methodology is published, banks will face pressure to
meet the 3 percent ratio well before 2018 or show how they will
do this. Basel said on Wednesday that banks will have to publish
their leverage ratios from 2015.
Last week Britain told the banks it regulates that they must
comply with a 3 percent leverage ratio with immediate effect.