* Basel says to consult on more curbs on banks' internal
models
* Regulators say reforms won't bump up capital requirements
* Details of trading book review to be published this week
* ECB's Draghi: agreements give banks a clear, post crisis
path
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 11 The world's top 30 banks face a
higher minimum requirement for their broadest measure of
capital, global regulators said on Monday as they flagged a
two-tier leverage ratio regime for the first time.
The leverage ratio refers to the amount of capital to a
bank's non-risk weighted assets, and was set at a preliminary
level of 3 percent in the aftermath of the 2007-09 financial
crisis.
It is meant to act as a "backstop" to a bank's core capital
ratios which are based on the riskiness of assets.
The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision
(GHOS) said it agreed on Sunday that the permanent level should
remain at 3 percent for the bulk of lenders across the world in
an announcement that will give the sector much welcomed clarity.
GHOS, however, said it discussed "additional requirements"
for the world's 30 "globally systemic banks" which include
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Deutsche Bank
and BNP Paribas.
"The GHOS will finalise the calibration in 2016 to allow
sufficient time for the leverage ratio to be implemented... by 1
January 2018," it said in a statement.
The regulators have yet to decide what form the extra
requirements should take, such as a flat surcharge or a
graduated increase, depending on how big a bank is.
The United States, Switzerland and Britain already expect
their biggest banks to have a leverage ratio of 4 to 6 percent,
well above the current Basel minimum.
GHOS also signed off on new rules from 2019 that will make
it harder for banks to exploit different capital requirements
for their main banking and trading arms.
It said it would publish the package, known as the
fundamental review of the trading book, later this week. It is
expected to scale back capital charges from what was originally
proposed after banks said they would make trading uneconomic.
CLEAR PATH
Banks have long called for clarity on the final shape of
regulation so they can decide on which lines of business they
want to stay in.
GHOS Chairman and European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi said the agreements reached on Sunday provide a "clear
path" for completing banking regulation after the financial
crisis.
The trading book review, as the new package is called, takes
a more rigorous approach to supervising the so-called internal
models that big banks use to work out how much capital they
should hold in case swaps turn sour.
Most lenders calculate capital using standard rules from the
regulators, but big banks use their own models, which typically
save on the amount of capital required.
But regulators have noted wide differences in how much
capital is held by different lenders to cover essentially
similar portfolios and the new rules will help correct this.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors, which GHOS
oversees, will assess the theoretical impact of the new rules
this year ahead of implementation in 2019.
"As a result of this assessment, the committee will focus on
not significantly increasing overall capital requirements," it
added.
Banks accused regulators of introducing "Basel IV" with the
trading book review, meaning a step change in capital
requirements from Basel III, the world's core regulatory
response to the financial crisis.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has repeatedly
dismissed talk of a Basel IV in the making.
GHOS also agreed that Basel will launch two public
consultations this year on further work, including on stopping
the use of internal models for assessing operational risks.
The second consultation will consider extra curbs on
internal model use for credit risk, such as by using capital
"floors", the statement said.
