* Basel consults on amending leverage ratio
* Changes would ease burden for banks handling derivatives
* Basel starts work on top up leverage ratio for big banks
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 6 Global regulators on Wednesday
proposed softer capital requirements for banks that trade large
numbers of financial derivatives in the latest sign of a more
accommodative stance towards the finance industry.
Banks have been campaigning for some time to change a broad
measure of capital to total assets, known as the leverage ratio,
which aims to ensure banks have enough capital to support their
business. The rule, written by the Basel Committee of banking
supervisors, becomes binding from January 2018.
The rule as it stands currently requires banks to add up
their exposures to derivatives, such as interest rate swaps,
when calculating their compliance with the leverage ratio.
Banks argue that this should be amended to take into account
the fact that in the future big chunks of derivatives trades
will have to be cleared, or pass through a third party to ensure
a trade's completion.
The clearing process requires customers to post a margin or
cash to cover risks of losses. The banks want to be allowed to
deduct this margin from their derivatives exposures to leave a
net figure that would not require so much capital.
As reported by Reuters last month, Basel has proposed
replacing the current method for calculating derivatives
exposures with a so-called standardised approach for measuring
counterparty credit risk.
This method, already part of other Basel rules, would allow
some netting of trades to bring down total exposures.
But the Basel Committee said it would collect more evidence
on whether to allow banks to cut exposures further by taking
into account customer margins.
Deutsche Bank has said it is penalised by the
international accounting rules it uses, which forces the bank to
count derivatives exposures on a gross basis until the trades
are settled.
Banks in the United States can include trades before
settlement on a net basis under U.S. accounting rules.
The Basel Committee's consultation said one of the two
approaches would be chosen for all banks to ensure consistency.
The Committee also began sketching out how a higher leverage
ratio could be imposed on the world's 30 biggest globally
systemically important banks like Goldman Sachs, Societe
Generale, Morgan Stanley and HSBC.
Most banks will have to comply with a leverage ratio of 3
percent, but regulators want a higher ratio for big banks.
These large banks already face higher core, risk-weighted
capital requirements or a surcharge which varies according to
balance sheet size.
The Basel Committee said the top up leverage ratio could be
a fixed number applied uniformly to all 30 banks, or vary in the
same way as the capital "surcharge".
Many of the biggest banks already meet a leverage ratio of 4
percent or above to reassure supervisors and markets about their
health, and easier treatment of derivatives exposures would
lighten this burden.
The Committee aims to complete work on the leverage ratio by
year end.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)