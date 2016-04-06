* Basel consults on amending leverage ratio
* Changes would ease burden for banks handling derivatives
* Basel starts work on top up leverage ratio for big banks
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 6 Banks that trade large numbers
of derivatives may benefit from proposals by regulators unveiled
on Wednesday that take a softer line on broad capital rules
designed to bolster the finance industry's defences against
market shocks.
Banks have been campaigning for some time to change this
measure of capital to total assets, known as the leverage ratio,
which becomes binding from January 2018.
The shift is the latest sign of a more accommodative stance
towards the finance industry, which has faced tougher capital
rules since the financial crisis in 2008-2009. But some in the
industry said the changes did not go far enough.
The rule, proposed by Basel Committee of banking supervisors,
originally required banks to total up their exposures to
derivatives, such as interest rate swaps, when calculating their
compliance with the leverage ratio.
Banks wanted them changed to take into account the fact that
in the future big chunks of derivatives trades would have to be
cleared, or pass through a third party to ensure a trade's
completion.
The clearing process requires customers to post a margin or
cash to cover risks of losses. The banks want to be allowed to
deduct this margin from their derivatives exposures to leave a
net figure that would cut their capital requirement.
As reported by Reuters last month, Basel has proposed
replacing the current method for calculating derivatives
exposures with a so-called standardised approach for measuring
counterparty credit risk.
This method, already part of other Basel rules, would allow
some netting of trades to bring down total exposures and also
capital.
But the Basel Committee said it would collect more evidence
on whether to allow banks to cut exposures further by taking
into account customer margins.
The FIA, a derivatives industry body, said it was
disappointed that Basel had not gone as far as allowing the
immediate inclusion of margins in calculating capital
requirements for derivatives holdings. It said this would also
help to encourage central clearing of derivatives trades, many
of which are traded over-the-counter and uncleared.
"Our concern is that this will make it more difficult for
market participants to hedge risk using cleared derivatives,"
FIA president and CEO Walt Lukken said in a statement.
ACCOUNTING CONSISTENCY
Deutsche Bank has said that under the regulators'
original plan it was penalised by the international accounting
rules it uses, which force the bank to count derivatives
exposures on a gross basis until the trades are settled.
Banks in the United States can include trades before
settlement on a net basis under U.S. accounting rules.
The Basel Committee's proposals said one of the two
approaches would be chosen for all banks to ensure consistency.
The Committee also began sketching out how a higher leverage
ratio could be imposed on the world's 30 biggest globally
systemically important banks like Goldman Sachs, Societe
Generale, Morgan Stanley and HSBC.
Most banks will have to comply with a leverage ratio of 3
percent, but regulators want a higher ratio for big banks.
These large banks already face higher core, risk-weighted
capital requirements or a surcharge which varies according to
balance sheet size.
The Basel Committee said the top up leverage ratio could be
a fixed number applied uniformly to all 30 banks, or vary in the
same way as the capital "surcharge".
Many big banks already meet a ratio of 4 percent or above to
reassure supervisors and markets and easier treatment of
derivatives exposures would lighten this burden.
