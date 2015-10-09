* Basel has second thoughts on excluding external credit
ratings
* Basel to end use of models for assessing operational risk
* Review of trading book rules to be completed by year's end
* Outcome of strategic review of capital rules due around
year-end
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 10 Global banking regulators have
decided to allow lenders to keep using credit rating agencies to
help them determine how much capital they need to hold to cover
the risks of borrowers getting into trouble, a top central
banker said on Friday.
Stefan Ingves, head of the Swedish central bank and chairman
of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, said few banks
were happy with proposals made in March to revise a
'standardised' approach for calculating credit risk. This refers
to actual losses or fall in credit quality at the individuals,
companies and other banks it deals with.
Revised proposals would be published by the end of the year,
Ingves said.
"This is likely to include re-introducing a role for
external credit ratings into the credit risk capital framework,"
Ingves told a meeting in Lima of the Institute of International
Finance, according to the text of his speech which was made
available in advance.
The Basel Committee of banking regulators from nearly 30
countries proposed in March revising how lenders assess what
capital provisions they must make to guard against credit risks,
which for many banks account for most of their risk-weighted
assets.
In particular regulators wanted to simplify how the capital
buffers are calculated after seeing wide variations in the
methods used, and proposed reducing a reliance on external
credit ratings of borrowers issued by agencies like Moody's,
Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
This followed policymakers' concerns following the 2007-09
financial crisis that banks had become too reliant on agencies,
some of whose ratings on securities such as collateralised debt
obligations (CDOs) were too lenient, leaving lending such as in
the sub-prime U.S. home loans market to balloon.
Since then U.S. financial industry reforms under the
Dodd-Frank Act have gone as far as barring all references to
external ratings agencies, leaving regulators scratching their
heads as to how exactly banks should assess their inter-bank
risks.
While many banks use Basel's standardised approach to
assessing risks big bank use more bespoke in-house models which
can mean having to hold less capital.
OPERATIONAL RISK
Ingves said on Friday the Basel Committee will also consult
on revised proposals that banks should only use a standardised
approach rather than in-house modelling to calculate their
operational risk capital requirements.
Operatonal risk is defined by the Basel Committee as "the
risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal
processes, people and systems or from external events."
Work on revising bank trading book rules, which began well
before the financial crisis, will also be completed by year end,
he added. The aim is to require banks to hold more capital to
cover trading in less liquid securities such as longer dated
bonds.
Meanwhile banks complain privately that regulators are
piling on changes to the Basel III industry reforms that have
resulted from the financial crisis and that there is a Basel IV
in the making which leaves them unsure of the business model
they should operate.
Ingves said Basel's policy response to the financial crisis,
when taxpayers had to rescue undercapitalised banks, was largely
complete and the overall architecture clear.
But he also said the committee would publish the outcome of
its strategic review of its capital framework rules around the
end of the year which could call for further reforms.
"This will provide further clarity on how the committee
intends to address the issue of excessive variability in
risk-weighted assets," Ingves said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)