* Basel says final rules ease capital hikes in draft version
* New rules to come into effect from 2019
* Biggest hit for handful of big trading banks
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 14 Some of the world's biggest banks
will have to set aside $77 billion in extra capital from 2019
under new trading book rules unveiled on Thursday by global
regulators hoping to prevent another financial crisis.
In the latest sign of how regulators are being more
accommodative as policymakers emphasise the need to help
economies grow, the Basel Committee of banking supervisors has
eased its initial proposal for a hike in capital requirements.
Banks had warned that overly burdensome demands would make
trading uneconomic, crimp lending and thin already stressed
liquidity in markets.
Basel did not name the banks likely to be effected, but
major U.S. trading firms such as JP Morgan as well as European
players such as Deutsche Bank are likely to be in the frame.
Policymakers hope that publication of the rules will give
clarity on the final, post-crisis regulatory picture for banks
so they can forge sustainable businesses.
While the new rules won't represent a huge overall hike in
capital requirements, it could dampen ambitions at lenders to
expand trading. Some lenders are already scaling back on trading
activities to reduce the impact of the new rules.
Under its final, long-awaited rules on how much capital
banks must hold in case stocks, bonds and other markets turn
sour as they did in 2007-09, Basel has raised the trading book
assets of a bank's total risk-weighted assets to around 10
percent from 2019 from about 6 percent.
Each percentage point difference is equivalent to less than
20 billion euros in extra capital, and an impact study by Basel
study shows that for most lenders there will be little change,
if any, in capital requirements.
The bulk of the 70 billion euros in extra capital
requirements will fall on just a handful of big trading banks,
though they are unlikely to need fresh capital as they typically
hold far more than the overall minimum needed.
Under the new rules, the amount of capital needed against
non-securitised assets, which make up the bulk of trading books
and include shares, foreign exchange, swaps and commodities,
will rise by a median of 27 percent, Basel said.
For securitised or pooled debt, the capital increase will be
a more modest 22 percent as far heftier hikes were introduced in
the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis in a quick-fix
known as Basel 2.5.
A core aim of the rules is to end incentives for banks to
shift assets between their banking and trading books to exploit
variations in capital charges. Regulators also want more
consistent capital calculations at big banks.
Larger banks use their own models for calculating capital,
which typically lead to lower requirements than under the
standard method set out by regulators and used by the vast
majority of lenders.
The new rules will still allow the use of models but within
a much stricter framework, with the vetting of models by
supervisors toughened up.
Approval for models will also be made more granular, with
regulators able to stop their use at individual trading desk
level at banks.
Banks that use models will also have to run the same
calculations using the "standard" approach to act as a capital
floor, irrespective of what models come up with.
Draft versions of the rules sparked accusations from banks
of a Basel IV in the making, meaning a step change in capital
requirements on top of Basel III, the world's core regulatory
response to the financial crisis.
Central banks have dismissed this and the Basel Committee
said on Thursday the changes it has to earlier drafts of the new
rules "have led to an overall reduction in the capital impact".
