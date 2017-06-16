LONDON, June 16 Global regulators continue to make progress on completing new capital rules for banks and want a deal as soon as possible, the Basel Committee said on Friday.

The committee met on Wednesday and Thursday in a bid to reach a deal on a new capital "floor" for big banks, but faced opposition from France, Germany and the Netherlands.

"The committee continues to make progress in reaching agreement on the output floor, including at this week's BCBS meeting," Basel Committee Chair Stefan Ingves said in a statement.

"Importantly, there is a keen desire among all BCBS member organisations to bring this to a conclusion as soon as possible."

