By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 1
LONDON, July 1 Global banking regulators have
proposed a more comprehensive set of rules for banks to set
aside capital to cover losses from their exposures to other
lenders and limit fallout in a crisis.
During the financial crisis some banks suffered big losses
on their derivatives contracts due to weaker creditworthiness at
banks on the other side of their trades.
The value of derivatives had to be written down when it
became obvious that counterparties may not meet their
obligations.
Since then capital requirements to cover such "credit
valuation adjustments" (CVA) have been beefed up but the Basel
Committee of banking supervisors wants to extend them to "reduce
the incentive banks currently have to leave some of their risks
unhedged".
A wider set of risks would be factored into the CVA, such as
daily changes in risks from markets, and not just changes in the
creditworthiness of the counterparty itself.
The additions also play catch up with reforms in accounting
that require banking assets to be priced at fair value or the
going market rate, to reflect falls in prices more quickly to
that banks respond in a timely way.
Banks typically use their own internal models for estimating
CVA risks, but regulators suspect banks of downplaying the
amount of capital needed.
Basel may decide that in the final CVA rule, banks must use
a "standardised" approach written by regulators.
"A basic approach for CVA risk is also proposed for banks
that are less likely to regularly compute CVA sensitivities to a
large set of market risk factors, owing to the nature of their
trading operations," the committee said in a statement.
The proposals dovetail with Basel's broader review of
capital rules for trading books, due to be finalised by the end
of this year.
The committee said it will carry out impact surveys before
deciding how much extra capital banks would have to hold under
the new proposals.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)