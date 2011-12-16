LONDON Dec 16 Supervisors will step up
their scrutiny of how banks use insurance protection to offset
the riskiness of some of their assets, the Basel Committee said,
after flagging concerns that this can misleadingly enhance
lenders' capital positions.
A big clampdown could potentially add to banks' strains if
the credit protection they buy, which can radically lower their
capital needs, is not automatically taken into account.
Banks use credit default swaps to protect themselves from
potential losses. Having this cover helps reduce the
risk-weightings of assets -- a key measure for calculating how
much capital a lender needs.
But Basel, which set the high capital standards banks need
to comply with in the wake of the financial crisis, is pushing
lenders and their supervisors to delve more deeply into the
costs of credit protection and whether, in each case, it should
be recognised for the purposes of regulatory capital.
While it said credit protection was a good risk management
tool, it pointed out some of the hidden risks from these deals
that banks do not always account for.
This includes the cost of actually buying the protection,
which can, over the life of the insurance contract, end up being
as much as the amount of the exposure being protected.
These costs, as well as losses on holdings, are not always
immediately recognised in earnings, which Basel said could allow
banks to benefit on the capital front.
"Rather than contributing to a prudent risk management
strategy, the primary effect of these high-cost credit
protection transactions may be to structure the premiums and
fees so (as) to receive favourable risk-based capital treatment
in the short term and defer recognition of losses over an
extended period, without meaningful risk mitigation or transfer
of risk," the Basel Committee said in a statement on Friday.
COST OF CDS
The Committee added that supervisors would consider the cost
of CDS not yet recognised in earnings to assess if the purchased
protection should be taken into account to calculate capital.
This extra scrutiny could make a big difference to assets
that carry particularly high risk-weightings under new Basel
rules, such as securitization deals, which banks have to hold
materially more capital against.
Using credit protection can help banks lower these
risk-weightings and therefore the amount of capital they put
aside.
Under Basel III rules, banks globally have to hold 7 percent
core Tier 1 capital, while those considered "too big to fail"
have to hold an extra buffer.
Banks in the European Union, meanwhile, are racing to
bolster their capital bases to 9 percent by the middle of next
year, to protect themselves from the euro zone debt crisis.
The use of sovereign CDS -- which banks bought to protect
themselves against the eventuality of a government defaulting on
its bonds -- is already causing headaches in the case of Greece.
Negotiations to restructure Greek government debt, in large
part held by banks, have revolved around trying to avoid a CDS
payout, seen as unpalatable by politicians, even if banks have
to record losses on these bonds or swap them for new ones.
But a failure to trigger the CDS would effectively make this
insurance protection worthless, raising further questions over
whether banks should be using CDS to offset the riskiness of
their sovereign debt exposures. [ID:nL5E7LS39R
