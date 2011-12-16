LONDON Dec 16 Supervisors will step up their scrutiny of how banks use insurance protection to offset the riskiness of some of their assets, the Basel Committee said, after flagging concerns that this can misleadingly enhance lenders' capital positions.

A big clampdown could potentially add to banks' strains if the credit protection they buy, which can radically lower their capital needs, is not automatically taken into account.

Banks use credit default swaps to protect themselves from potential losses. Having this cover helps reduce the risk-weightings of assets -- a key measure for calculating how much capital a lender needs.

But Basel, which set the high capital standards banks need to comply with in the wake of the financial crisis, is pushing lenders and their supervisors to delve more deeply into the costs of credit protection and whether, in each case, it should be recognised for the purposes of regulatory capital.

While it said credit protection was a good risk management tool, it pointed out some of the hidden risks from these deals that banks do not always account for.

This includes the cost of actually buying the protection, which can, over the life of the insurance contract, end up being as much as the amount of the exposure being protected.

These costs, as well as losses on holdings, are not always immediately recognised in earnings, which Basel said could allow banks to benefit on the capital front.

"Rather than contributing to a prudent risk management strategy, the primary effect of these high-cost credit protection transactions may be to structure the premiums and fees so (as) to receive favourable risk-based capital treatment in the short term and defer recognition of losses over an extended period, without meaningful risk mitigation or transfer of risk," the Basel Committee said in a statement on Friday.

COST OF CDS

The Committee added that supervisors would consider the cost of CDS not yet recognised in earnings to assess if the purchased protection should be taken into account to calculate capital.

This extra scrutiny could make a big difference to assets that carry particularly high risk-weightings under new Basel rules, such as securitization deals, which banks have to hold materially more capital against.

Using credit protection can help banks lower these risk-weightings and therefore the amount of capital they put aside.

Under Basel III rules, banks globally have to hold 7 percent core Tier 1 capital, while those considered "too big to fail" have to hold an extra buffer.

Banks in the European Union, meanwhile, are racing to bolster their capital bases to 9 percent by the middle of next year, to protect themselves from the euro zone debt crisis.

The use of sovereign CDS -- which banks bought to protect themselves against the eventuality of a government defaulting on its bonds -- is already causing headaches in the case of Greece.

Negotiations to restructure Greek government debt, in large part held by banks, have revolved around trying to avoid a CDS payout, seen as unpalatable by politicians, even if banks have to record losses on these bonds or swap them for new ones.

But a failure to trigger the CDS would effectively make this insurance protection worthless, raising further questions over whether banks should be using CDS to offset the riskiness of their sovereign debt exposures. [ID:nL5E7LS39R (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)