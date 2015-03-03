(Adds context, capital "surcharge", liquidity ratio)
LONDON, March 3 The world's leading banks have
fully met new minimum capital rules almost five years ahead of
time, the Basel Committee of banking supervisors said on
Tuesday.
The 2007-09 financial crisis forced taxpayers to rescue
banks, prompting policymakers to pass a set of tougher capital
rules, known as Basel III, which take full effect in January
2019.
"Data as of 30 June 2014 show that all (98) large
internationally active banks now meet the Basel III risk-based
capital minimum requirements," the Basel Committee said in a
statement.
The latest data signals that European banks in particular
have caught up.
Banks across the world have come under pressure from markets
and some regulators to comply early with the Basel rules to help
restore investor confidence in the sector.
The world's top 30 banks, such as Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley must also meet a capital "surcharge"
because of their size and global reach.
The shortfall in meeting this surcharge was only 3.9 billion
euros ($4.36 billion) last June, a tiny fraction of their
profits, compared with 15 billion euros as of 31 December 2013,
and 486 billion euros as of 30 June 2011.
Leading banks also fully meet another Basel rule, known as
the liquidity covered ratio, that requires them to hold a buffer
of bonds to tide them over a month-long market shock.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)