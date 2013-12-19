LONDON Dec 19 Global regulators have eased
proposed new rules for securitisation in another bid to help
kick start a sector tarnished by the financial crisis.
Central bankers and policymakers see securitisation, or
packaging loans into bonds, as a key financing tool for the
economy and wean banks off central bank money.
The market has shrunk dramatically since securitised
products based on U.S. home loans became toxic in 2007,
triggering a chain of events that led to a global financial
crisis.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30
countries published revised draft rules on securitisation on
Thursday that included more flexibility.
In the original draft it proposed a minimum risk weighting
of 20 percent for securitised products but in its latest paper
it now proposes a minimum of 15 percent, meaning banks would
have to set aside less capital against the products.