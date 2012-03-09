By Antonella Ciancio and Nathalie Olof-Ors
| BASEL, Switzerland, March 9
and blue diamonds are catching the eye of investors around the
world, according to dealers and industry insiders.
Natural coloured diamonds make up only 1 percent of global
production, which gives them "unquestionable value," said Bruno
Scarselli, who represents the third generation of U.S.-based
coloured diamond specialist Scarselli Diamonds.
"There is a tremendous demand for yellow diamonds, but also
blue and pink," Scarselli told Reuters at the Baselworld watch
and jewellery show.
"There are not enough diamonds to satisfy one-tenth of the
new billionaires that every month are created in China," he said
as he handled a $9 million ring featuring a 2.5-carat internally
flawless blue diamond and two smaller pink stones.
Scarselli said he expects financial institutions to be
increasingly attracted to the diamond industry, which has
traditionally been in the hands of family businesses.
"This is associated with the fact that currency is losing
its value, government bonds are a risk, and nations are losing
wealth."
Coloured diamonds are piquing investors' interest because
they are more difficult to find in nature than white diamonds,
industry spokesmen said.
Simon Zion, whose father founded Hong Kong-based diamond
company Dehres Ltd, said blue diamonds are coveted not because
they are the rarest but because there are not many left after a
boom in demand.
Investors' relationship with diamonds has been
rocky.
The first diamond investment trust, set up by investment
firm Thomson McKinnon in the 1980s, was wound up after a slump
in the market.
The first publicly traded fund to invest in diamonds,
Diamond Circle Capital Plc, has lost more than half of
its value since it started trading in 2008.
At the beginning of 2011, investors seeking shelter from a
weakening dollar were drawn back to the diamond market,
expecting diamonds to go the same way as gold, said Martin
Rapaport, whose diamond indexes are used as a reference by the
diamond industry.
"In fact, the dollar went up and the store-of-value
investment argument became weaker," he said.
Excess liquidity in India, one of the biggest diamond
players, pushed up the price of diamonds in the first half of
2011, triggering a wave a panic among Chinese buyers who stocked
up on diamonds fearing the price would keep rising.
"Then when credit became tighter in India, the thing that
was fuelling the fire settled down," said Rapaport.
He expects the diamond market to be stable for the first
half of 2012 as overstocking works itself out, before starting
to rise in the second half.
Frédéric de Narp, president and chief executive of U.S.
diamond miner and jeweler Harry Winston, said he will
increase prices as he anticipates diamonds will go up again.
A Chinese love affair with diamonds has fueled a growing
trend for watchmakers to decorate their timepieces with the
gems.
Diamonds of all shapes and colours sparkled in the crystal
windows of the Basel fair, mainly aimed at buyers from China,
the Middle East and the United States.
Swiss jeweler Shawish unveiled a 150-carat ring entirely
made of diamond for an indicated 70 million Swiss francs.
A diamond-encrusted gun - even the bullets carried their
fair share of carats - sparkled at Diasqua, a privately-owned
Indian company based in Hong Kong.