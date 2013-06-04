* Aims for 3,500 R&D staff in Asia, up from 800
FRANKFURT, June 4 BASF will go on a
hiring spree among chemicals and materials researchers in the
Asia Pacific region as it aims to double sales to customers
there by 2020.
The world's largest chemicals maker by sales plans to have
around one quarter of its global research and development (R&D)
activities in Asia and it will increase R&D personnel in the
region to 3,500, up from around 800 in 2012, it said on Tuesday.
BASF, whose products include lightweight plastic parts for
cars and insulation foams, expects 25 billion euros ($32.6
billion) in sales in Asia by 2020, up from 12.5 billion last
year, it said.
"In the next decade, Asia Pacific will face huge challenges
while remaining the fastest growing market for the chemical
industry," said Martin Brudermueller, executive board member in
charge of Asia.
The German group has a current global R&D headcount of
10,500.
It is looking to set up a second research hub in the Asia
Pacific region, having inaugurated its "Innovation Campus Asia
Pacific" in Shanghai last year.
It had previously aimed for half of its R&D to take place
outside of Europe by 2020, up from 27 percent in 2012.
Until 2020, BASF intends to grow profitably at least two
percentage points above regional chemical production, which it
expects to increase by 6.2 percent per year on average.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
