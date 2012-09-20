FRANKFURT, Sept 20 The world's largest chemicals
maker BASF SE agreed to take over U.S. crop
protection company Becker Underwood from buyout firm Norwest
Equity Partners for $1.02 billion to boost its farming
pesticides division.
Becker Underwood -- which expects sales of $240 million in
2012 -- is a global provider of seed treatments, biological crop
protection products, gardening products and animal nutrition,
BASF said on Thursday.
The purchase is subject to regulatory approval and closing
of the transaction is expected by the end of 2012, BASF added.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)