Smoke rises from the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Divers on Wednesday retrieved a body from the harbour at German chemical group BASF's flagship production site at Ludwigshafen, believed to be the third victim in a deadly blast and subsequent fire that occurred on Monday.

The identity of the dead person was not yet clear, BASF said in a statement.

"Unfortunately we have to assume that our concerns have sadly been confirmed and and that we will have to mourn a third victim," the statement added.

The Monday explosion occurred on a supply line connecting the harbour and a tank depot, killing two firefighters who were responding to the blast and injuring 25 people people, of whom six are still in intensive care.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)