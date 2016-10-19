* 2 steam crackers, downstream sites in gradual restart
* BASF circumvents disaster area to supply sites with
feedstock
(Adds background on blast, force majeure declaration)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 German chemical giant BASF
said on Wednesday it would gradually restart
production again of key petrochemical sites at its Ludwigshafen
headquarters after a deadly fire and explosion on Monday had
forced it to close them.
BASF said the two Ludwigshafen steam crackers, which turn
oil distillates into basic petrochemical building blocks for
anything from plastics and coatings to solvents, would gradually
resume output over the next few days because alternative supply
lines will circumvent the disaster area.
Downstream sites which have been shut down because they rely
on supply from the steam crackers will also resume operations as
a result, BASF said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday divers retrieved a body from the
harbour at BASF's flagship production site, the third victim of
the blast, which also injured 25 people.
BASF added that in total, 24 sites including the steam
crackers are currently off stream or working at reduced loads as
a result of the accident, which was the worst in the German
chemical industry in more than 20 years.
The Monday explosion occurred on a supply line connecting
the harbour and a tank depot but the cause is yet unknown.
BASF said it declared force majeure for the purchase of
naphtha, ethylene and propylene, freeing it from contractual
liabilities towards external suppliers of the chemicals.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)