FRANKFURT Oct 12 Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemicals maker, said it would be buying part of Ciech SA's global business in TDI, a key component used in furniture and automotive industries.

Both parties agreed not to disclose financial details of the agreement, BASF said. Closing is expected in the first quarter of 2013. ($1 = 3.1588 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by David Holmes)