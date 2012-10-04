FRANKFURT Oct 4 BASF the world's
largest chemicals maker, will cut costs at its construction
chemicals unit and sell a Swiss business due to a decline in
demand from Southern Europe and Britain, the company said on
Thursday.
Cutbacks at its sales organisation and some production sites
in Southern Europe and Britain will affect about 400 jobs, but
BASF added it aimed to offer employees other positions within
the group wherever possible.
"After the burst of the real estate bubble, construction
activity in Portugal and Spain has plummeted below 50 percent of
the pre-crisis level and continues to decline," BASF said in a
statement.
"Investment into construction projects in Greece has shrunk
to less than 60 percent of its former volume also due to the
public debt crisis. In Italy, construction shows weakness over
the course of 2012," it added.
BASF is planning to divest the Winterthur, Switzerland-based
MEYCO Equipment business, which makes concrete spraying machines
for tunneling and mining.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)